DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Investigators are asking for help in a possible illegal elk poaching case.
Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife troopers are asking for help identifying three men. They say they would like talk with the men or anyone who might be able to help identify them.
Investigators say they received information that in September last year, an elk was taken, possibly unlawfully, in the Burnt Mountain area near the Coos and Douglas County line.
Anyone who can help is asked to call Trooper Baimbridge at 1-800-442-2068.
