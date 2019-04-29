BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) –The Beaverton Police Department is asking for help returning a stolen camera they say contains irreplaceable vacation photos.
Officers acquired several items that are suspected to be stolen on April 3, including the digital camera, the police department says.
The camera contains photos of a man, a woman, and a dog, according to police.
Officers are asking for help identifying the pair and the animal in hopes of returning the device to its owner.
Anyone who recognizes the man and/or woman in the photos above is asked to call 503-629-0111 and ask to speak with BPD Officer Severson.
