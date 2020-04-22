MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – The Hubbard Police Department in Marion County is asking for help identifying a suspect in multiple car break-ins.
The break-ins have occurred over the past few months, the department says.
A suspect was caught on an area surveillance camera. Investigators shared the footage in hopes that someone could help in the case.
If you recognize the suspect, you are asked to call Sgt. Anderson at 503-981-8738 ext #260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.