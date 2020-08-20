PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Detectives continue to investigate and are asking for help after a pickup driver was attacked and left unconscious in downtown Portland over the weekend.
The violent assault occurred on Sunday just before 10:30 p.m. near Southwest Taylor Street and Broadway. Police have identified a suspect in the assault as 25 year-old Marquise Love. Detectives have attempted to contact Love, but say they have not been able to locate him.
“Investigators have left messages for Love to turn himself in but will continue to look for him, as there is probable cause for his arrest,” according to police.
Police are now attempting to identify a possible witness to the assault. On Thursday, officers shared a photo of the possible witness and asked for help finding them.
“This person is a witness and investigators are asking them to come forward,” police said. “Investigators are asking the public to contact investigators if they know who this person is.”
Investigators believe the person may have had contact with Love at Lownsdale Square prior to the assault.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to law enforcement is asked to call Detective Christensen at 503-823-2087 or email Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.
