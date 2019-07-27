PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The shooting death of a 26-year-old man in 2005 remains unsolved and authorities are asking for the public’s help in the case.
Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau say Eyo Nyong was shot and killed outside a bar, known as J.D. Sports Bar at the time, around 9:50 p.m. on July 27, 2005.
Nyong, also known as “Black,” often frequented the bar, located in the 3500 block of North Vancouver Avenue.
He was approached near the parking lot by two black males who began talking to him. Witnesses said during the conversation, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot Nyong in the head.
The suspects then fled and Nyong died at the scene.
Nyong left behind his mother, father, and five small children, including two he never got to meet.
Back in 2015, Nyong’s mother told FOX 12 that believed someone out there still has information that can lead to an arrest.
“I understand that you were raised not to say anything and you have to keep your mouth closed and I understand the fear,” she said of potential witnesses, before addressing the person who pulled the trigger: “I forgave you at the crime scene.”
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering cash rewards of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.
A tip can be submitted in the following ways:
- Visit the App Store and download P3 Tips to submit secure and anonymous tips.
- Online at https://www.p3tips.com/823
- Call 503-823-HELP (4357)
Tipsters can remain anonymous.
