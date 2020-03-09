NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – Ol’ Salty is missing, and officers are fishing for the scalawag who stole it.
The wooden statue was taken from the Nye Beach area over the weekend by a “miscreant who has no morals, no honor, no integrity, and no remorse,” according to the Newport Police Department.
The statue depicts an older man with a white beard wearing a blue jacket, a hat, and a black tie.
“The theft is ignominious and despicable, to say the least,” law enforcement said on social media. “Therefore, we would like to pay a visit to the rapscallion who took Ol' Salty and offer a free ride to the Lincoln County Jail.”
Officers did not share any possible suspect information but asked for help finding the statue.
Anyone who can help is asked to contact Jovita Ballentine at 541-574-3348 or j.ballentine@newportpolice.net and reference case 20N-00482.
