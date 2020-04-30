PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Whole Foods Market stores will begin offering free disposable masks to customers.
The masks will be available nationwide within the next week, the company announced Thursday.
Customers are being asked to wear a mask when shopping at Whole Foods locations. If customers don’t have their own face covering, they can pick one up at the entrance to the store.
Employees are already wearing masks in Whole Foods Market stores.
“Earlier this week we announced we’ve provided over 100 million masks to our global Amazon operations network and Whole Foods Market stores, making them available to all Amazon associates, delivery service partners, Amazon Flex participants, seasonal employees, and Whole Foods Market team members. We have enough mask inventory to cover our entire operations and stores network, and we are requiring everyone working in our facilities to take and use them,” according to a company statement.
New Seasons began requiring shoppers to wear a face covering Wednesday. Costco announced a similar policy to begin Monday.
