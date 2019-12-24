CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Health officials have announced that more than five dozen cases of whooping cough have been reported in Clackamas County since July, which marks more cases this year than over the past five years.
Pertussis, more commonly known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious disease that infects the lungs and throat. Symptoms usually begin like a common cold and are accompanied by a mild cough and fever. Pertussis spreads easily through coughs and sneezes, and symptoms typically develop within five to 10 days after exposure.
Of the more than 60 cases reported so far in Clackamas County in 2019, the majority occurred in November and December among school-aged children. Officials said that 19 schools in the county had students attend classes while contagious.
The schools impacted by pertussis included eight preschools and elementary schools, two middle schools, and nine high schools. The highest number of confirmed cases happened in West Linn, Molalla and Lake Oswego area high schools.
The Clackamas County Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Present, recommends that all families in the county with school-aged children should have everyone in the household up to date on the pertussis vaccine. She acknowledged that more than half of the pertussis cases affecting those aged 10 to 19 years were fully vaccinated and still got the disease.
Health officials reported that most of the vaccinated students who were affected did not have a severe case, which “could be partly attributed to their being immunized as young children.”
Boosters are highly recommended for children ages 11 and 12 and pregnant women during all stages of pregnancy.
Pertussis is most severe in unvaccinated babies and can be life-threatening.
If anyone is displaying symptoms of pertussis, they are encouraged to see a doctor for treatment and then stay home to help stop the spread of the disease.
More information on the pertussis vaccine can be found on the Clackamas County website.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
