(KPTV) - Despite high unemployment around the state, many Oregon businesses are looking to hire.
According to the Oregon Employment Department, there were 46,000 job vacancies during the summer, and many companies are still looking to fill vacancies.
"We have seen that there's been strong hiring throughout the fall in construction and there's retail hiring and office jobs that people are looking for talented employees to come on," said Gail Krumenauer, an economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
According to the OED, which tracks hiring trends, four out of five available jobs are full-time, and nine out of 10 are permanent, with the average wage offered at about $19 per hour.
Healthcare typically leads all business sectors in demand for new employees, and that's been true during the pandemic, too.
Vancouver-based Prestige Care, which operates more than 20 assisted living and skilled nursing centers in Oregon and Washington, currently has dozens of job openings.
"We are hiring right now because we're in the assisted living skilled nursing space in a very booming industry. And we're hiring for a number of different roles, not only entry roles but managerial roles as well," said Blake Thiess, Prestige Care's Director of Talent Acquisition.
Marquis Companies, which operates 16 senior care centers in the Portland metro area is also hiring, offering full-time and part-time positions, both of which provide healthcare benefits.
"We have found a lot of really great employees who start in a customer service focused industry. So right now a lot of folks affected in the food-service, hospitality industries, they make really great careers in healthcare," said Katy Zahrte, Marquis' Vice President of Talent Management.
Reser Fine Foods in Hillsboro and Don Pancho Authentic Mexican Food are also looking to add staff in a variety of positions.
While most job placement locations like WorkSource Oregon are closed to in-person interactions, they continue to offer resources virtually and over the phone.
According to the OED, two-thirds of the available jobs don’t require education beyond high school.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
