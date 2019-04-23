CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Deputies are asking for the public’s help identifying the owner of a pistol as part of an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a Milwaukie police officer on April 13 confronted a suspicious person who was possibly involved in a disturbance near Southeast Monroe Street and Southeast 42nd Avenue.
The officer deployed a Taser and then exchanged gunfire with the suspect, later identified as Douglas Joseph Teter, the sheriff’s office says. Teter was arrested later that evening a short distance away from the location of the officer-involved shooting.
At the time of his arrest, Teter was in possession of a Springfield XD .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, according to law enforcement.
Investigators believe Teter may have found the pistol in a bathroom, and they’re asking for help identifying the location of that bathroom and the owner of the pistol.
The sheriff’s office believes the photo above was taken in the bathroom where Teter found the pistol.
Anyone with information on the pistol, the suspect, or any other aspect of the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 503-723-4949 via email form at https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp.
People contacting the sheriff’s office regarding this case should reference CCSO case number 19-008496.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
