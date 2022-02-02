Why buying a second home will soon cost more

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Low interest rates paired with flexible remote work has made it easier for people to buy second homes and split their time between two places. But FOX 12 has learned buying a second home is about to cost more.

According to Redfin, demand for second homes rose 77% in December when compared to pre-pandemic levels.

Local mortgage lender Julee Felsman is not surprised.

“In talking with my clients, I would say anecdotally, a lot of people got tired of looking at the same four walls and wanted to be looking at a different four walls,” said Felsman.

But Felsman said buying a second home will soon cost more. That’s because she said the FHFA, or Federal Housing Finance Agency, recently instructed Freddie Mac and Fannie May, the agencies that provide the majority of funding for mortgages in the United States, to start charging higher lender fees on loans for second homes starting in April.

She said those fees can amount to thousands of dollars more for every $100,000 borrowed, because it will absorb into a higher interest rate.

“And given that interest rates are already on the rise a little bit, it’s a bit of a double whammy for second home buyers,” said Felsman.

So, what if someone is currently shopping for a second home?

“I would encourage you to connect with your lender and make sure you understand how this fee will affect you, and if it affects your budget or ability to qualify, or the down payment that you want to make,” said Felsman. “Because these fees are tiered based on down payments.”

“A loan with a smaller down payment is going to be much more significantly impacted than a loan with a larger down payment,” continued Felsman.

Felsman isn’t sure how this will affect the market moving forward, but she said it could take a little pressure off of places like the Oregon coast, where the inventory is already so low.

“Maybe this will move that needle a little bit and create a slightly more balance of supply and demand and maybe make homeownership a little more affordable for the people who live in these communities, where there are a lot of secondary residences as well,” she said. “Really just speculation and things I’m pondering.”

Felsman said this new change does create an incentive for the private market to step in. For example, some lending companies could create special programs designed to help second homebuyers avoid some of these new costs.

She said that’s already starting to happen, but since this is all so new, everyone will have to wait and see how everything plays out.