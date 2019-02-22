HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) - The measles outbreak in Clark County has now reached 64 confirmed cases, and nearly all of those patients are people who are not vaccinated.
Because of medical privacy laws, we know their ages, but nothing else about their social or cultural backgrounds, or why they chose not to get the vaccine. But we do know that at least a couple of the early exposure sites were linked to churches with eastern European ties.
On Friday, FOX 12 spoke with Dr. Tetyana Odarich, who runs the Sunrise Family Medical practice in Happy Valley.
She lives in Vancouver, which is right in the middle of the outbreak, and has direct ties to some of the patients who are affected.
“There is a very significant resistance to vaccinations among people from eastern Europe,” she said. “I think the vaccination rate is around 50% versus 73% in the population, which is unfortunately way too low, because for us to keep measles at bay we have to have at least 95% vaccination rate.”
She says the reasons for that are many.
For one, people who grew up in a communist country might have a different sense of trust in the government or public health leaders and the phrase “doing something for the common good” may have been something that was abused in their home country. Now, that saying may not hold much meaning.
Additionally, she says the former Soviet Union had poor control over the quality of the vaccines, so people had more side effects once they got it.
“Another reason is a lot of the information that the Russian-speaking and Ukrainian-speaking community gets, it comes from Russian and Ukrainian-speaking sources. And anti-vax, anti-vaccination movement is very popular there,” she said.
A lot of that information is shared on social media or websites, where the authenticity of the information can’t be verified.
“For a person who is not in science, it’s very hard to tell is a website legit or not legit, is it real news or not real news?” she said. “So people just hear and they’re afraid.”
Dr. Odarich is trying to teach her patients not to take every article or video they see at face value.
“Who is the person who did this report? Can you call this person, can you email this person? If there’s no contact information, probably it’s not true,” she added.
There’s a vaccination handbook in her office that she hands out to patients for free; it was put together by the Washington State Health Department and has been translated into English and Russian.
She hopes a version in Ukrainian is coming soon.
“My favorite part here is how to validate the validity of information on websites,” she said, pointing to the book.
She says half of her patients speak Russian or Ukrainian and many are from Vancouver.
When she asks them if they want to talk about the measles or vaccines, she finds that new patients generally do not.
“I deeply respect people’s decision to talk about it or not talk about it,” she said. “Usually, people respect my respect. Usually, after a couple of visits when they know who I am and know I’m not going to discharge them from my practice because they’re not vaccinated, they might say, you know what, this measles outbreak, is it okay to talk about it?”
It’s through that kind of relationship-building where families feel they are in a safe space to address their questions and concerns that Dr. Odarich finds people will open up.
Now, she says vaccination rates at her clinic are booming.
“Many families are coming to vaccinate, rate of vaccination went multiple times up,” she said of her office. “Very large interest in families of people who are sick, families who are friends of those people or in churches with those people.”
There are also a large number of exposure sites in our area that have nothing to do with the Eastern European community.
Cases have popped up in 15 schools – and leaders with Clark County Public Health tell FOX 12 the outbreak is in no way tied to any single group.
They say there are large pockets of people who are unvaccinated all throughout the community.
“I just want to emphasize we’re all people,” Dr. Odarich added. “If we will be together in it and allow this safe environment where we can discuss actual concerns, I think we have much better of a chance for success.”
For the latest on the Clark County measles outbreak, visit: https://www.clark.wa.gov/public-health/measles-investigation.
