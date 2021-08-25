PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Catalytic converter thefts have been on the rise across the state, which has many people wondering why.

The catalytic converter is one of the most valuable parts of any car, and one that most people have never seen before.

"The exhaust emissions component that reduces the toxic pollutants that come out of the engine," according to Bryan Farley of Matrix Integrated.

Any car that is under 45-years-old and has a combustion engine is equipped with one. What makes this part desirable isn't so much the job it does, but what's inside.

"The platinum-palladium, all of those materials can be recycled and have value in them," Farley said.

Most catalytic converters are plated with precious metal like platinum or rhodium, which can sell for over $15,000 an ounce. Thieves sell the stolen part to local scrap yards.

"Most scrap yards will take the whole thing and sell it to the recyclers," according to Farley.

The recyclers extract the metals which they will sell to precious metal dealers. The thief who stole the catalytic converter from your car is just passing it along to make a quick buck.

"It really ranges; some are worth $50, some have been worth to like $700," Farley said. "It really just depends on how big the catalyst is and how much precious metals are actually in it."

The theft of catalytic converters has become such a massive issue in Oregon that lawmakers are considering a bill that will prohibit scrap metal sales from anyone but commercial vendors or the owner of the vehicle "from which catalytic converter was removed."

One way to know if a person's catalytic converter has been stolen is the distinguishable sound the car makes when it's started, along with the smell of exhaust as the smoke creeps inside the car.

Farley said the cost to replace the catalytic converter could be somewhere between $1,500 to $2,000 on average and ultimately depends on the year, make and model.

Though companies do sell covers and equipment can at least slow down the process of stealing a catalytic converter, the experts say the best option is using common sense. Make sure to park in a well-lit and secure area, etch the car's VIN number on the catalytic converter to make it harder to sell, and make sure to have solid, comprehensive auto insurance.