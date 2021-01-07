WIAA announces tentative schedule for high school sports in Washington

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Following Washington governor Jay Inslee’s new covid-19 guidelines in the "Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery" plan, the Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association announced a new tentative schedule for high school sports for this academic year.
Athletic Department leaders in Washington met on Thursday to discuss what needs to happen to get kids back in the classroom and back in the game.
The latest new plan from the WIAA calls for season one to run for seven weeks, kicking off on February 1.
Football, volleyball, soccer, cross country, slow pitch softball, along with boy’s tennis and golf, will now have the option to begin practices on the first of the month.
Masks will be worn by all players and coaches, at all times during practices and games.
This plan depends on school district and league approvals to play depending on if and when those regions of Washington phase two.
The phones have been buzzing with anticipation for southwest Washington athletic directors and coaches who continue to cross their fingers and toes for the kids they know so well and miss so much.
"Kids want to belong, right? Kids want a sense of belonging and whether you belong on the chess club, a group in your math class, of the football field, it is all the same, “ said Adam Mathieson, head football coach and Athletic Director at Mountain View High School. “It's a family, it's a sense of belonging, right? Those kids need that. You want to engage and be involved with your community and sports provides a lot of that and it's no longer about necessarily chasing a trophy, or this or that, it's like, we've got to give kids an experience. We are in the memory making business and I think we lose sight of that to be honest."
Erik Gonzalez, the Athletic Director and wrestling coach at Heritage High School feels the same way.
"Kids need this, they absolutely need it,” said Gonzalez. “We need it! We as coaches, as adults, it's so important for us as well just to be able to connect with those kids again. One way or another, I think it is definitely going to happen."
As far as basketball, wrestling, competitive dance and cheer and the rest of the traditional winter and spring sports, the WIAA executive board will meet on the future plans for those seasons yet again later next week.
As of Thursday, 38 other states have successfully finished up their football seasons and Friday night lights may return in the Pacific Northwest after all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.