PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tens of thousands of Oregonians were without power Wednesday morning as outages across the region continue to leave households and businesses in the dark and cold.
Wednesday now marks the fifth day of widespread power outages since they began Saturday, after a massive winter storm hit northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, around 150,000 Portland General Electric customers didn’t have power.
Here is a breakdown of the customers experiencing power loss by county, according to the PGE outage map at 5 a.m.:
- Clackamas: 68,257
- Columbia: 7
- Marion: 46,375
- Multnomah: 27,299
- Polk: 1,399
- Washington: 2,786
- Yamhill: 4,900
Over the past five days, Clackamas County has been the county most impacted by power outages.
Additionally, about 6,600 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service as of 5 a.m. Wednesday according to its outage map.
In a tweet Tuesday night, PGE said “Being without power is hard. Our crews are out there working through all the steps to get your power back on. We’ll keep going until everyone’s lights are on.”
The tweet included a video about the steps its crews are taking to restore power.
Related:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.