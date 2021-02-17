PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Tens of thousands of Oregonians were without power Wednesday evening as outages across the region continue to leave households and businesses in the dark and cold.
Wednesday now marks the fifth day of widespread power outages since they began Saturday, after a massive winter storm hit northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, around 130,000 Portland General Electric customers didn’t have power.
Here is a breakdown of the customers experiencing power loss by county, according to the PGE outage map at 5 p.m.:
- Clackamas: 62,363
- Marion: 42,617
- Multnomah: 21,307
- Polk: 1,345
- Washington: 700
- Yamhill: 3,996
Over the past five days, Clackamas County has been the county most impacted by power outages.
PGE released a statement Wednesday afternoon, "By Friday night we expect 90% of customers currently without power will be restored. For the remaining 10%, due to the significant damage and access challenges, we expect that it will take several more days," said Larry Bekkedahl, the vice president of grid architecture at PGE.
Additionally, just less than 5,000 Pacific Power customers in Oregon were without service as of 5 p.m. Wednesday according to its outage map.
