Widmer Brothers closes north Portland pub

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A popular Portland pub closed its doors for good Tuesday.
Widmer Brothers announced on social media that its north Portland pub on North Russell Street would shutter after more than 20 years in business.
“Despite our best efforts to evolve the pub concept over the years, our pub has experienced profitability challenges,” the company said in a Facebook post.
When the pub first opened in 1996, there were only a handful of breweries in the city; now, there are more than 115. Widmer says the competition has made it hard for them to keep the pub open.
Two employees will stay on in new roles and seven will leave with comprehensive severance packages.
The Widmer Brothers brewery and retail store will remain open. The company says they plan to offer a revamped brewery tour in mid-February.
