WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - The estranged wife of a man killed in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood appeared in court on Thursday, accused of shooting and killing Philip Cloud during an argument.
Tracy Cloud, 46, pleaded not guilty Thursday afternoon to charges including second degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
Her first court appearance comes four months to the day after deputies say Tracy shot Philip at least twice after he first pulled a gun while they were arguing in the 16800 block of Northwest Germantown Road near Kaiser Road.
Deputies said the couple was going through a divorce at the time. Tracy was arrested in connection with the crime Wednesday afternoon.
No other details have been shared about the case. The arrest warrant and the affidavit have been sealed. Tracy is due to appear in court again next month.
