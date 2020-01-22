WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – Detectives have arrested the estranged wife of man shot and killed during an argument in Portland’s Bethany neighborhood, the sheriff’s office says.
Philip Cloud died in September in the 16800 block of Northwest Germantown Road near Kaiser Road, according to deputies.
Cloud’s wife, Tracy Lynn Cloud, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection with his death. She was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges including second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon.
According to deputies, Philip and Tracy were going through a divorce at the time of the shooting. The sheriff’s office says Tracy shot Philip at least twice after he first pulled a gun while they were arguing.
Deputies responded to the scene in under five minutes and tried to save the man's life but were unsuccessful.
As part of the ongoing investigation, detectives executed several search warrants and interviewed dozens of people, according to the sheriff’s office.
