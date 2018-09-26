PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland Police and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help to solve a deadly hit and run crash that killed a Northeast Portland man.
On Aug. 25, 58-year-old Njugana Githere was crossing the street at Sandy Boulevard and 20th Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a car.
The driver sped off, leaving Githere in the road.
On Wednesday FOX 12 spoke with his wife, Sonya Tucker who talked about the crash, and what she wants to say to the driver who hit and left her husband in the road.
As FOX 12 sat with Tucker in their home Wednesday night, a large framed picture sat in their living room honoring the husband and father the family lost last month.
“He didn't deserve that. He was a good friend and husband and provider and all his coworkers they loved him,” Tucker said.
Tucker said on Aug. 25 her husband had recently just finished the Hood to Coast walk with his coworker teammates from Thermo Fisher.
He was heading to the Blue Diamond Bar off Sandy Boulevard that night.
She didn’t hear what happened to her husband until the next day when he didn’t come home and she knew something was wrong.
“I get a call and it was the nurse at Legacy Emmanuel and she said we're looking for the next of kin, and I was like that's me I'm his wife,” she said.
Tucker’s husband of 23 years was in the Intensive Care Unit after that hit and run.
“He had gone into surgery because his heart had stopped because his spleen had burst and so they tried to revive him,” Tucker said.
While doctors were able to stabilize Githere, it was too much for his body to handle.
He died days later.
Now his wife’s message to whoever hit and left her husband in the road is: do the right thing.
“Our hearts are broken and of course this could've happened to anyone but we just ask that the person who did it would come forward you know for me to move on. I need to forgive and I'm willing to forgive him,” Tucker said.
But that doesn’t mean any of this healing process is easy after losing the husband and father of two who loved to dance.
Tucker said it is difficult to not harbor any anger toward the driver who took her husband’s life.
The suspect vehicle police are looking for is described as a silver 2005-2008 Honda Pilot with possible damage to the passenger-side exterior, passenger-side headlamp and turn sign assembly.
Crime Stoppers is now offering a $2,500 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest in this case.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.