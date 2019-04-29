SEATTLE, WA (KPTV) - As the investigation gets underway into how a construction crane in Seattle collapsed on Saturday killed four people, the families of the victims are heartbroken.
One of the people who was killed was ironworker Travis Corbet, of Molalla.
“Words can’t even describe what a good partner he was. He was just the love of my life,” Corbet’s wife, Samantha, told KOMO-TV in Seattle over the weekend.
Travis and Samantha were just married last June and planned to honeymoon this summer, then start a family.
Travis served in the U.S. Marines for five years and took up iron work about a decade ago; he worked with the Local 29 union based in Portland.
“I know he would want me to be strong but it’s really hard not to feel really sad and lost and scared,” Samantha said. “He was just incredible. There was no else like him and it really sucks that he was taken from this world way too soon.”
On Monday, the King County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed the names of all four victims in the crane collapse. They identified the victims as 33-year-old Corbet, fellow iron worker Andrew Yoder, 31, 71-year-old Alan Justad and 19-year-old Sarah Wong.
Corbet and Yoder were in the crane when it toppled, while Justad and Wong were in cars crushed below.
Investigators say the crane hit a building and six cars, and several other people were injured but survived.
Now, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is heading up the investigation into the workplace accident. Spokesperson Tim Church told FOX 12 that process could take up to six months.
As of Monday afternoon, L&I had opened investigations into five companies connected with the collapse: general contractor GLY and subcontractors Northwest Tower Crane Service Inc., Omega Rigging and Machinery Moving Inc., Morrow Equipment Company, LLC, and Seaburg Construction Corporation.
According to company websites, most of the businesses are based near Seattle.
Church emphasized this in no way implies any wrongdoing on behalf of these companies; it is a regular part of the investigative process and allows L&I workers to interview staff, gather records, etc.
Church said the crane involved in this collapse was certified for operation in late June 2018 and had been in use ever since. Cranes are generally constructed on site, used, then taken apart. This one was in the process of being dismantled when it toppled.
The Iron Workers Credit Union is taking donations for the families of Corbet and Yoder.
If you’d like to donate, visit: https://ironworkersfcu.org/ironworkerssupportingironworkers/?fbclid=IwAR3ivESafi6g0rECCSHP9UqxJq5sBL4DoPNJV59b796FoJ_GW_meCsmhzh0
