PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman is facing murder charges for running over and killing her husband in North Portland Friday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Thurston Harris

Image of Thurston Harris provided by PPB

Officers responded to reports of an accident in the parking lot of Fred Meyer in the 6800 block of North Lombard Street just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man pinned under the car. Portland Fire and Rescue arrived and were able to remove the man from under the car and determined that he was dead.

Tera A. Harris, 49, of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for second-degree domestic violence murder, and domestic violence unlawful use of a weapon.

Police have identified the victim as 48-year-old Thurston Harris, her husband. The state medical examiner conducted an autopsy and found that Harris died from blunt force trauma to the torso and ruled his death a homicide.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0433 and reference case number 21-238961.

