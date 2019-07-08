(KPTV) - The illegal wildlife trade is a big business, estimated around $20 billion. That’s why Fish & Wildlife Inspectors work to catch wildlife smugglers every day.
They’re often at different airports across the country, looking for suspicious packages containing wild animals, dead or alive.
“I had a shipment one time declared as ostrich eggs and I found a leopard skin in there,” said Gene Tucker.
Tucker is an inspector with Fish & Wildlife.
“It’s my dream job,” he said.
He spends a lot of the day opening packages, sometimes at random, in different mail rooms at PDX.
One shipment in particular held shirts from Indonesia and lots of them. While most of us would move on, not Tucker.
“This wasn’t declared,” he said.
He notices the buttons on the shirts are actually made of shells.
“They have to make sure they’re telling us the species,” Tucker said. “So, if there’s telling us it’s one kind of shell and it turns out to be a sea turtle shell, then you got a problem.”
Then Tucker heads to another shipment, this one declared and legal. It’s filled with African and New Zealand trophies like a zebra, a warthog, a wildebeest, and a baboon.
“If it’s for commercial activity, they have to have an import, export license, but this is personal use,” Tucker said. “I know it’s a lot.”
At Sea-Tac, they’re handling live geckos and bearded dragons from Thailand.
“We’re opening up to make sure all the species that are declared and on the invoice is what’s inside the box,” said an inspector.
John Goldman, Supervisory Wildlife Inspector for the Pacific Northwest, estimates his inspectors find illegal wildlife weekly.
“I would say traditional medicine is what is trafficked the most through here,” Goldman said.
But a room near Sea-Tac, dedicated to some of their most bizarre finds, shows much more than medicine.
“This is a whale vertebrae,” Goldman showed FOX 12.
Also in the room, the tusk of a narwhal, elephant ivory and a stuffed sea turtle.
“I believe now for many species, wildlife trafficking is the main cause of decline for the species, taking over for habitat destruction,” Goldman said.
For Tucker, it’s not that he wants to find anything illegal on the job.
“It’s a very sad thing,” said Tucker.
But he knows every package found is one step close to helping keep wild animals everywhere safe.
“I like to say it’s for the critters,” said Tucker. “I love the critters.”
Fish & Wildlife Inspectors said people sometimes bring in illegal wildlife not realizing it. They find most people buy items on vacation, whether it’s jewelry, bags or something else made out of animal products.
But wildlife inspectors said buying those items, even when the animal is already dead, is encouraging more products to be made.
Fish & Wildlife Inspectors said if it’s just one item found in someone’s luggage or a shipment that can be easily declared with the correct paperwork, they usually try to just educate people and have a talk with them.
But for some cases, smugglers could be looking up to 20 years in prison.
