Wildfire burning above Lyle on Washington side of Columbia River Gorge

LYLE, WA (KPTV) – Fire crews are battling another wildfire, this one formed just above Lyle in the Columbia River Gorge just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Shortly after the fire started there were reports of power outages in Lyle and Appleton.
The U.S. Forest Service arrived on scene just before 8:30 p.m. and shortly after the fire crested the ridge tops because of wind gusts of up to 30 miles per hour. Evacuations are at a Level One for mile post 2 Centerville Highway to Alder Springs on both sides of the road, including Henderson and Roland Roads.
At last check officers were going door to door making sure everyone in the area was aware of the fire.
