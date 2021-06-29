DUFUR, OR (KPTV) – A brush fire in Wasco County prompted Level 3 evacuations in Dufur on Tuesday.
Just before 3 p.m., Oregon State Police said the Wrentham Market Fire was burning along Highway 197. The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said the fire was burning wheat and brush in the Columbia Rural Fire Protection Area. As of Tuesday night, the fire had burned about 150 to 200 acres.
The Level 3 evacuations - “Go Now” - were issued for Wrentham Road, Ridge Road, Atkinson Road, Stuber Road, Fulton Road, Boyd Loop, Long Hollow Road, Robert Market Road, Summit Ridge Road, and Hastings Road. There are 70 to 100 people in the evacuation area.
The Salvation Army and the Red Cross set up a shelter at The Dalles Middle School gym located at 1100 East 12th Street. The sheriff's office reported just before 8 p.m. Tuesday that the shelter was closed. Anyone within the area of the Wrentham Market Fire and need help such as a place to stay for the night, please contact Red Cross at 1-888-680-1455.
The sheriff's office said 20 residential buildings and outbuildings are threatened, one barn has been destroyed and one dwelling was saved.
The cause of the fire is not known at this time.
