CANYONVILLE, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire burning along Interstate 5 in southern Oregon more than doubled in size overnight and continued to grow Friday.
Crews responded to the scene at southbound Milepost 97 at around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The fire, named the Milepost 97 Fire, was initially reported to be a half acre in size burning in old growth timber and brush. The fire was on a steep and rocky hillside.
According to the Douglas Forest Protective Association, falling trees, rolling rocks and strong canyon winds made containment difficult for firefighters.
The fire was estimated to be 750 acres in size by Thursday evening.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association reported Friday morning that the fire was estimated at 1,650 acres. By Friday afternoon, it had topped 6,000 acres.
Three homes near the southern end of the fire, between the 100 - 300 block of Ritchie Road, were under a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order.
Drivers were advised to use caution in the area, as fire crews continued to work alongside the highway.
Investigators said initial indications are the source of the wildfire is related to an illegal campfire.
Douglas Forest Protective Association is providing additional information online.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.