THE DALLES, OR (KPTV) - A new wildfire burned 100 acres and threatened 150 structures near The Dalles on Wednesday.
The Sevenmile Hill Fire started just before 5 p.m., according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
An ODF spokeswoman said crews were working to get a line around the fire, and had confidence they would be able to reduce its size Wednesday night.
At least 14 engines and two helicopters were among the resources being utilized to fight the fire Wednesday.
The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued evacuation orders for some people in the area of the fire.
- Level 3, go now: 7 Mile Hill Road along Chenowith Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection, to include Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way.
- Level 2, get ready: Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Heights Road.
An evacuation meeting point was being established Wednesday night at the National Guard Readiness Center parking lot, with the Columbia Gorge Community College parking lot as overflow.
People are advised to avoid the area.
