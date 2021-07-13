BEATTY, OR (KPTV) – The wildfires in Oregon have triggered several evacuations, and it’s more important to have a plan in case you need to leave home because of a wildfire or any other disaster.
Wanda Germen, an evacuee of the Bootleg Fire, said she never really thought about making a plan, but unfortunately, now it’s too late. She and her partner Ron grabbed everything they could fit into their pickup truck, including their five pets.
“It was just moving so fast there was just no way to know if it was going to be there in an hour or if it was going to be there in two days,” Germen said.
The couple has been building this homestead between Beatty and Sprague River since 2018.
“I still don’t really believe it. I don’t know; I just never thought it would happen,” she said.
Unfortunately, the couple doesn’t have insurance on their home.
“A plan would’ve helped a lot,” Germen said. “I never really thought about it, but you actually kind of gotta sit yourself down and think about what’s really important and what you want to have with you when you go. It’s a really hard decision to make on the fly.”
The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services said people in this kind of position would likely have to wait for help from FEMA or the state. However, if you do have insurance, these are the steps they say you should take:
Level 3 evacuation
- If you receive the level 3 order, leave your home as soon as possible.
- When it is safe, let your insurance company know that you have been ordered to evacuate. Confirm your policy coverage, deductible, and specific coverage limits.
- Save all receipts. Many insurance companies will help cover expenses such as lodging, food, and pet boarding.
- Work on a home inventory list.
- Look through photos and videos to help recall personal items. Pay close attention to what is in the background and look for smaller items, such as jewelry.
- To the best of your ability, write down the age, original cost, and replacement cost of each item.
Level 1 and 2 evacuations
- Contact your insurance company to check your policy.
- Ask about deductible and specific coverage limits.
- Ask about auto coverage. You need comprehensive coverage on your vehicle to cover damage caused by a wildfire.
- Make a quick home inventory.
- Take photos of each room in your home. Do not forget storage areas, such as the attic, shed, and garage.
- Check your insurance company’s website for an app or checklist that will help.
- Build a financial backpack.
- Gather important financial documents, such as passports, Social Security cards, insurance policies, titles, deeds, and financial accounts.
- Make copies or scan them to your phone or computer.
- Place all of the information with your go-bag of emergency supplies, so this information is with you when you need to evacuate.
Anyone outside of the evacuation zone: The time to prepare is now.
Germen and her family do have a GoFundMe set up for anyone who wants to help.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.