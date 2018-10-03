SHERMAN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A wildfire that sparked near Biggs Junction Tuesday night is nearing full containment, according to officials.
Shawn Payne, Emergency Manager for Sherman County, said the fire is almost 100 percent contained, but there are spot fires flaring up in the charred area that crews are continuing to respond to.
Payne said the containment area is Highway 97 south to milepost 5 and then east to Scott Canyon and west to Welk Road.
Highway 97 was closed for a time from Biggs Junction to about eight miles south. The highway reopened Tuesday night.
The exact acreage of the fire is unknown at this time.
No structures were lost and nothing is threatened. No evacuations were issued Tuesday night.
Payne said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
