CASTLE ROCK, WA (KPTV) – Fire officials say a blaze burning across several acres in Castle Rock will burn overnight and won’t be contained until Wednesday.
According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, crews were called about the fire around 4:40 p.m.
The fire was reported off Interstate 5 near Bond Road.
FOX 12 spoke with a man who said he was the property owner. He says he was legally burning wood piles when the fire got out of control.
Officials said Tuesday night that the fire has burned more than four acres.
No structures are in danger and wind is blowing the fire away from the buildings that are closest, according to fire officials.
HAPPENING NOW: Fire burning in Castle Rock. @waDNR_fire and @Cowlitz6fire fighting this. Good news: no people, homes in danger. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aZtTmlxGBq— Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) May 29, 2019
There are 23 firefighters battling flames from the ground, and earlier Tuesday, helicopters were scooping water from the Cowlitz River to dump on the fire. Crews say they hope to contain the fire Wednesday when they can bring in hand crews.
