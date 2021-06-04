Wildfire near Scappoose still burning, 25% contained

SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – Wildfire crews say they are still fighting flames near Scappoose after they were spotted by a pilot on Friday.
Just after 6:30 p.m., Scappoose Fire was dispatched to a truck fire in the area of Gunners Lake. The pilot saw the flames on the way from Scappoose to Vernonia. Crews say access to the fire was challenging due to its remote location. When crews arrived the fire in the vehicle had extended into the brush in timber.
As of 9:45 p.m., fire crews were still in the process of suppressing the flames that stretch to about 6.5 acres. The fire is about 25% contained. The fire is human caused.
