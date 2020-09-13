Wildfire near Warm Springs grows to 138,718 acres, crews continue work on containment lines

JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A blaze burning 20 miles west of Warm Springs was caused by lightning and has grown to approximately 138,718 acres, fire investigators said on Sunday.
The Lionshead Fire is approximately 5 percent contained with 1482 personnel assigned to it, according to fire officials, including 51 crews, 62 engines, 11 dozers, 46 water tenders, and 10 helicopters.
On Sunday, Engine task forces on the west side of the crest of the cascades will continue to secure and protect infrastructure and property and engage in damage assessments as fire activity, smoke, and other hazards allow, fire authorities said.
Firefighters will continue to scout old fire scars, road systems, trails, and other natural barriers to incorporate into containment lines.
Wildfires have not burned in these areas for many decades, according to fire authorities, leaving heavy layers of fuels on the ground that firefighters must work through to secure the area, which they say is a very laborious and time-consuming process. The eastern and southern portion of the fire will continue to be patrolled and the mop-up depth will increase as needed to insure the fire stays within the existing perimeter.
A Level 1 evacuation notice has been issued for the Sidwalter Flats area on the Warms Springs Reservation.
Previously, fire officials confirmed that the Lionshead Fire has met up at its western edge with the Beachie Creek Fire.
Torching and spotting kept crews busy on the northern side of the fire on Saturday, with heavy group torching aligned with the terrain and winds causing the fire on the northeastern corner to pass through containment lines late in the afternoon.
The control lines in place to the east and south on the Warm Springs Reservation continue to hold and show low fire activity, fire officials said.
The Oregon Office of Emergency Management has created an interactive database online here. Resources regarding livestock and animal shelters can be found at Oregon Department of Agriculture website.
