DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire north of Bend prompted evacuations on Saturday afternoon.
The fire first broke out near Fort Thompson Road, according to Bend police.
Just before 6:00 p.m. the first Level 3 “GO NOW” were issued to residents north of Cooley Road and East of Highway 97. This also included Juniper Mobile Park, Hilltop Mobile Home Park, Four Season Mobile Home parks. Highway 97 was closed in both directions between Cooley Road and Deschutes Junction.
The plume of the fire came from two dozen cars that are burning in a wrecking yard lot. Crews were able to stop the fire's forward progress.
As of 9:30 p.m. Level 3 notice remains in place for Juniper Mobile Park, Hilltop Mobile Home Park, Four Season Mobile Home Park, Beechcraft Lane. The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and City of Bend Police Department. It has been dropped for residences north of Cooley Road and east of Highway 97. The evacuation notice for the residences in JD Estates subdivision has also been dropped.
August 16, 2020
Bend Fire and Rescue said the fire was estimated at 35 acres on Saturday evening. They are advising those who are affected by the smoke from the fire to close their windows and doors overnight as "cars will continue to burn all night creating smoke in the area."
Neighborhoods effected by the smoke from the fire in Bend today are being advised to close windows and doors this evening. Cars will continue to burn all night creating smoke in the area.— BendFire&Rescue (@BendFireRescue) August 16, 2020
The Red Cross Cascades has opened a temporary evacuation point at Lava Ridge Elementary School located at 20805 Cooley Road.
The cause of the fire is known.
