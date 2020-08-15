DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire north of Bend has prompted a Level 3 Go Now evacuation notice for all residents north of Cooley Road and East of Highway 97 on Saturday.
Jupiter, Hilltop and Four Seasons mobile parks have also been evacuated, according to Deschutes Sheriff’s Office.
The fire is located near Fort Thompson Road, according to Bend police. Evacuation notices are also in place for the area and resident near Hunters Cir. Those residents should leave now, according to Bend police.
Our team along with multiple Fire and Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Oregon are working a very large fire on the N end of Bend. If you live in the area near NE Hunters Circle, LEAVE NOW. If you live North of Cooley, near 97, prepare to leave. pic.twitter.com/39C6Qn9IXX— City of Bend Police Department #BendPolice (@BendCityPolice) August 16, 2020
The Red Cross Cascades has opened a temporary evacuation point at Lava Ridge Elementary School located at 20805 Cooley Road.
We are opening a Temporary Evacuation Point at Lava Ridge Elementary School in Bend due to a wildfire. If evacuated please head to the school at 20805 Cooley Rd for Red Cross assistance. pic.twitter.com/dsfzNrF970— Red Cross Cascades (@RedCrossCasc) August 16, 2020
This is a developing story and will be updated.
