Wildfire near North Bend prompts evacuations. Video provided to KPTV by Sara Ober.

DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire north of Bend has prompted a Level 3 Go Now evacuation notice for all residents north of Cooley Road and East of Highway 97 on Saturday.

Jupiter, Hilltop and Four Seasons mobile parks have also been evacuated, according to Deschutes Sheriff’s Office.

The fire is located near Fort Thompson Road, according to Bend police. Evacuation notices are also in place for the area and resident near Hunters Cir. Those residents should leave now, according to Bend police

The Red Cross Cascades has opened a temporary evacuation point at Lava Ridge Elementary School located at 20805 Cooley Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.