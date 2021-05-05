MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - May is Wildfire Awareness Month and this week, specifically, is Air Awareness Week.
FOX 12 has some tips and advice from experts to prepare you for what could be a fiery, smoky summer.
Now’s the time to get started on creating defensible space, according to Alison Green, the public affairs director for the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
You’ll want to start with a big clean around your house and property but breaking it down into chunks can make the chore less overwhelming.
Start with your home itself, said Green. Make sure your roof, deck and house siding is clean and clear debris such as leaves and pine needles.
It’s also smart to cover your vents to make sure embers can’t get inside and start a fire.
Then move onto what’s immediately next to your home.
“The next step is that zero to five feet; the first five feet around your house, make sure that it is non-combustible,” Green said.
Bark dust, shrubs, pine needles and other dry brushy material is fuel for fire.
“We really want a break between those fuels that will carry that fire to your structure and your actual home,” Green said.
Next, concentrate on the next 30 feet beyond your home. Make sure your landscaping is tidy, well-watered and clear of dry debris. Green calls it the “lean, green and clean” plan.
After your yard is in order, Green suggests doing another thorough inspection in July.
Another tip to take care of now: make sure your evacuation bag is stocked with usable supplies and ready to go.
It’s not just the wildfires Oregonians worry about these days but lingering smoke as well.
FOX 12 spoke to an air quality specialist with Multnomah County.
Nadege Dubuisson first suggests that people become familiar with the air quality index and where it can be found.
Make sure you know what purple, red, orange, yellow and green mean for your health. You can find up-to-date information here.
Another good idea -- know how your ventilation system works and buy a high-quality filter that will work with that system, as well as a couple extra filters to store.
Inspect your home for cracks between doors and windows and have a plan to block out smoke there. Dubuisson suggests covering leaky areas with heavy black plastic during a smoke event.
Another important purchase that can be a game changer is an air purifier.
If you don’t have one, it’s a good time to make the investment.
“Buy a HEPA air filter or air purifier, those we found to have ran out during last season during the big smoke event,” Dubuisson said. “ So if you can get one earlier that’s best, so you can create a clean airspace in your home.”
People who are extra sensitive to smoke or with health conditions should take extra caution.
It’s also a good idea to have extra medications on hand that you might need, if wildfire smoke forces you to stay indoors for a couple of days.
Those air-purifiers can be expensive, but you can also make a do-it-yourself one; just use a regular box fan and attach a MERV 13 rated filter.
