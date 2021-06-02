WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire closed both sides of Interstate 84 five miles west of The Dalles on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. and is located at milepost 81. The Historic Columbia River Highway (US 30) is also closed in both directions. 

Evacuations: 

Wasco County Sheriff's Office said a Level 3 evacuation has been issued for:

  • Columbia River Discovery Center and Museum
  • Pinewood Manor and golf course
  • The Port of The Dalles
  • River Road, Columbia Road
  • Steelhead Road
  • Crates Way and Klindr Drive
  • Golf Course Apartments

People are being told to evacuate toward Rowena.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and to monitor TripCheck.com for the latest traffic information. There is no estimate of when the interstate will reopen. 

US 30 and I-84 will remain close, Oregon Department of Transportation said. The I-84 closure was extended from milepost 64-87 and eastbound traffic  has been rerouted to OR 35 to US 35 to US 26 to US 197 back to I-84. 

This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.

Honey
Honey

Here we go with burn the towns down Brown

