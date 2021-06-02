WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire closed both sides of Interstate 84 five miles west of The Dalles on Wednesday, according to Oregon State Police.
The fire was reported at approximately 2:00 p.m. and is located at milepost 81. The Historic Columbia River Highway (US 30) is also closed in both directions.
Wildfire closes I-84, miles west of The Dalles A wildfire is in the area. I-84 is closed entirely due to no visibility. Use an alternate route.check https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg for updates pic.twitter.com/0FyyP9G4Kn— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 2, 2021
Evacuations:
Wasco County Sheriff's Office said a Level 3 evacuation has been issued for:
- Columbia River Discovery Center and Museum
- Pinewood Manor and golf course
- The Port of The Dalles
- River Road, Columbia Road
- Steelhead Road
- Crates Way and Klindr Drive
- Golf Course Apartments
People are being told to evacuate toward Rowena.
Images coming in from the firefight near the Dalles, shutting down I-84. We’re heading to the area now and will update you with more info and images as we get them. The latest: https://t.co/zFOK0d8UJE @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/t0rNiZQmWO— Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) June 2, 2021
Drivers are asked to use an alternate route and to monitor TripCheck.com for the latest traffic information. There is no estimate of when the interstate will reopen.
US 30 and I-84 will remain close, Oregon Department of Transportation said. The I-84 closure was extended from milepost 64-87 and eastbound traffic has been rerouted to OR 35 to US 35 to US 26 to US 197 back to I-84.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
