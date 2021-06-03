WASCO COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A wildfire that ignited Wednesday close to The Dalles, and prompted the temporary closure of Interstate 84, is still 70 percent contained as of late Thursday morning, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

The Mile Post 85 Fire spread rapidly Wednesday and firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene. Residents near the fire area were told by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office to evacuate in the afternoon and were allowed to return under a reduced “Level 1: Get Ready” warning in the evening. As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the Forest Service said all evacuation levels were dropped.

The fire has burned 170 acres of land and remains 70 percent contained, the same estimated containment as Wednesday night. Crews and engines plan to “continue to check for residual heat and extinguish them (mop-up operations) focusing on areas around the Pinewood Mobile Manner, Taylor Lake and Chenoweth Creek.” The public is asked to avoid the fire response area including River Front Trail until firefighting operations are completed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.