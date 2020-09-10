LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Two separate fires have burned at least 2,435 acres in Lincoln County, as of Thursday afternoon.
The Oregon Department of Forestry updated the Echo Mountain Complex Fire on Thursday, which includes the Echo Mountain Fire and the Kimberling Fire.
On Wednesday night, the wind shifted from east to southwesterly, which will allow firefighters to establish an anchor point and work on the east side of the fire.
Crews are flying in from the Florida Forestry Service on Thursday to add support to the Oregon Department of Forestry in managing the fire.
ODF reported Thursday that it is possible that some evacuated community members will be allowed to return to their homes soon, however power and hospital services must be safely restored first. People were advised to continue checking the county’s page for updates.
On Wednesday, portions of Lincoln City were added to other areas of the county under Level 3 – “Go Now” – evacuation orders. On Thursday, the county’s evacuation list was:
LEVEL 3 – GO NOW
- All of East Devil's Lake Road
- NW 40th north to Hwy 18, from Ocean to East Devil's Lake Road
- Hwy 101 from NE East Devils Lake Road to N Three Rocks Road
- Hwy 18 from milepost 0 to Rose Lodge
- NE Highland Road and all roads off of this
- N. Slick Rock Creek Road
- N. Boulder Creek
- N. Sundown Drive
- N. Bear Creek Road
- S. Schooner Creek Road
- N. Meadow Place
- N. Mable Drive
- FR 25 Road
LEVEL 2 – GET SET NOTICE
- N. Widowcreek Road
- NF 1861
- NW 40th south to 12th St., from ocean to East Devil's Lake Road.
- NE East Devils Lake Rd and all side roads.
LEVEL 1 - GET READY
- 12th St. south to Hwy 229 (Kernville Hwy).
- N. Schwartz Road
- N. Salmon Berry Lane and all side streets
Evacuation locations were established at the Newport Recreation Center and Agate Beach State Park Campground.
