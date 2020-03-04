PENDLETON, OR (KPTV) - Wildhorse Resort & Casino has reopened after the facility was cleaned and inspected following an employee contracting COVID-19 coronavirus.
The Oregon Health Authority announced this week that an adult in Umatilla County was the third presumptive case of coronavirus in the state.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation confirmed Monday that the person worked at the resort in Pendleton.
The employee works in a restricted area of the building in a role that does not involve contact with the public or kitchen areas, according to the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation.
Employees in a closed environment with the individual would have been at a low risk of exposure and Wildhorse guests would have been categorized as having no identifiable risk, according to a statement from the resort, citing Center for Disease Control guidelines.
After a 48-hour voluntary closure, Wildhorse Resort & Casino reopened for business at noon Wednesday. That followed an inspection and a letter of certification from environmental health officials and regulatory inspectors.
After the closure Monday, workers began sanitizing surfaces in each area of the resort’s main facility including the casino, hotel, Cineplex, Children’s Entertainment Center and arcade, restaurants and administrative offices. The process involved sanitization by manual cleaning, as well as the use of a Clorox Total 360 System, an electrostatic spraying unit used by hospitals, clinics, and schools.
Daily activities at the resort will return to normal and special events will ramp up in the next few days.
The affected employee is believed to have been exposed from out of the area while traveling, but no further details were released.
