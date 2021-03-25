Wildland firefighters in Oregon will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine ahead of fire season

PORTLAND, OR - The next group of COVID-19 vaccine eligibility includes wildland firefighters.
Even with vaccinations, the expectation is that this fire season will still have a lot of the same COVID-19 precautions as last year.
Firefighters dealt with new precautions and changing logistics.
Historic wildfires in a global pandemic meant new challenges, new precautions and changing logistics for firefighters on the front lines.
"We would respond to these incidents we wouldn’t really have any direct interaction with the management teams everything would be done over the radios and the small breakouts," Tanner Scott, a crew supervisor for wildland firefighters with Miller Timber Services, said.
"Trying to ensure were we going to have safe places for people to take bathroom breaks while they were on their way to fires, were they gonna be able to stop and have a meal," was one of the challenges that Deborah Miley, the Executive Director of the National Wildfire Suppression Association, talked about.
The NWSA represents wildland fire service contract companies in over half the country and puts out as many as 10,000 firefighters during the height of fire season.
She said last year they did the best they could with what we knew about the virus at the time: "to try to help our folks mitigate exposure as much as possible knowing that there weren’t vaccines available to anybody then."
Now she said she's excited by the opportunity for vaccinations ahead of this fire season.
Scott said the vaccines aren’t just beneficial for keeping them safe but also the communities they go to.
"Whenever we arrive on incidents, they’re typically remote, they’re typically in small towns, a lot of times the influx of firefighters can actually create twice the population of those towns," he said.
Even with the vaccine though, Miley and the Oregon Department of Forestry tell us they still plan to follow COVID-19 precautions. ODF saying vaccination is voluntary but encouraged, and masks and social distancing will be the norm.
"I think a lot of things will stay the same but I think there will be improvements given what we know from last year what worked and what didn’t work," Miley said.
