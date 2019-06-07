SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Biologists with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife are tracking and trapping invasive turtle species that are threatening native turtles at Minto Brown Island Park in Salem.
Rick Boatner, an invasive species specialist, said the invasive turtles are typically purchased as pets, then released into the wild when the turtles get too big or the owners grow tired of caring for them.
"They can survive in the wild. They can reproduce successfully. They grow larger than our native turtles. They lay more eggs," said Susan Barnes, an ODFW wildlife biologist who is currently trapping the invasive turtles.
ODFW has asked suppliers not to ship invasive turtles to Oregon, but turtles like red-eared sliders and snapping turtles are still showing up in the wild.
ODFW typically traps and euthanizes invasive turtles, although some are preserved for educational purposes and outreach about invasive species.
Boatner said many invasive turtles are purchased online, or at flea markets.
ODFW asks owners of invasive turtles like red-eared sliders to contact the agency and arrange to turn them in, with no threat of penalty or citation.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
