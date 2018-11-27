Oregon Fish and Wildlife officials have closed cougar hunting season along the Oregon coast.
The closure lasts through Dec. 31 and impacts hunting in Zone A; this includes the entire Oregon coast and a great deal of land in northwest Oregon.
Officials in Zone A say total mortality has reached the quota of 180. The number includes all cougars killed by hunters or due to damage and public safety issues.
Officials expect hunting in Zone A to reopen on Jan. 1, 2019.
Landowners experiencing damage or public safety issues may continue to kill cougars in the area.
