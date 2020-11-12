SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Whether or not the Democrats in the Oregon State Senate keep their supermajority hangs on 606 ballot signatures in Marion County that need to be cured or resolved.
The Marion County Clerk’s Office said it still has about 2,500 ballots that need to be cured, which means there was an issue with the signature. If there is an issue with a ballot’s signature, the voter is sent a letter and has 14 days until after the election to cure or resolve the issue in person, by fax or email.
Julie Fuge is an election technician and said they typically see three types of issues. The first is when a ballot is returned unsigned.
“No signature ballots however you want to refer to them we usually call them unsigns and these are pretty easy to cure,” Fuge said.
Another common issue is married couples signing each other's ballots by mistake.
“So, the wife signed her name on his ballot envelope and the husband signed his on hers, that’s okay I have two voted ballots and two signatures and I have a way to match them up,” Fuge said, scanning in the ballot to find it in the database and looking up the wife’s signature on file.
“It’s the same tilt and when we get her letter back, we may or we may not but they definitely signed each other’s ballot,” Fuge said.
All of the people who verify signatures have been trained by a forensic scientist. If a signature does not match what is on file at all, the voter is also sent a letter.
“This is what we had to go on, so when we got that we were not willing to say oh, that’s the same person,” Fuge said.
For this voter, she returned the letter signed and it was confirmed, so now both signatures will be on file for future elections.
If you’re wondering why it’s so important to cure your ballot if you get a letter, Bill Burgess, the Marion County Clerk explained that right now whether or not the Democrats hang on to their supermajority in the state senate depends on the race in District 10.
“The difference in this race is only 487 voters, votes, so the people that take care of their signature issues may decide this race,” Burgess said.
Voters have until Nov. 17 at 5:00 p.m. to resolve or cure their ballots.
