Will it snow this year? PBOT fleet prepares in annual inspection, dry runs

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Will Portland see snow this year?
The Portland Bureau of Transportation wants to be ready, regardless of the weather will do.
Tuesday marked the bureau’s annual fleet inspection. The fleet includes snowplows, salt spreaders, and de-icing trucks.
Drivers on Tuesday also performed dry runs of their assigned snow routes. PBOT says the practice prepares drivers to be ready to tackle the challenges of a winter weather event.
“Our snowplow operators are driving in adverse conditions, they have limited visibility because of the plow itself and they're so high up, so please give us extra room if you see our equipment on the city streets, never pass a snow plow, don't drive in front of them, don't drive too close behind them,” according to a spokesperson.
When PBOT’s vehicles aren’t responding to winter weather events, workers use them to haul asphalt and sand for construction projects.
