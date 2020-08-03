PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – As Multnomah County enters its second week on Gov. Kate Brown’s COVID-19 Watch List, many people are wondering where the county stands and if the county could move backward in the state’s reopening plan.
Once a county enters the Watch List, it means it cannot move forward to the next phase of reopening for at least three weeks. Multnomah County health officials say no one expected that anyways, but they also say fears about going backward probably aren’t necessary.
Multnomah County Health Office Jennifer Vines spoke last week about what it meant for a county to be on the Watch List.
“These are counties that the state is looking at closely because of our sporadic cases,” Vines said. “Again, these are cases that are not linked to an outbreak.”
Counties that have more than five sporadic cases and more than 50 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people get added to the Watch List.
“With that comes an offer of state support, a bit more scrutiny, and an understanding that we would not advance to any additional opening phases for at least three weeks, which I don’t think anyone in Multnomah County expected to advance anyways given the trends,” Vines said.
Multnomah County says it’s now working on what kind of assistance it will be asking for.
“Our county chair is still finalizing what those requests look like and will be sharing those with the state this week, and it ranges from some specific asks of supplies to how we handle outbreaks,” Vines said.
Marion County also made the Watch List last week. Both counties say they are working on how to get their numbers back down and continue to ask people to social distance and to wear masks in public.
“I think some really good communication and messaging is needed … thank you for wearing your mask thank you for social distancing we understand how challenging it is to not see your friends and family,” Katrina Rothenberger with Marion County Public Health said.
Multnomah County said another issue holding them back is the lack of COVID-19 testing and the lag time between getting a test taken and the results, making it more difficult for contact tracers to do their jobs.
But as officials try to get the numbers back down, don’t expect things to look quite like they did several months ago.
“I don’t foresee a Multnomah County stay at home order in the near future,” Vines said.
The county says it also doesn’t expect businesses to shut back down, as that’s not where the data is showing the biggest amount of spread. Officials say they see spread most in people’s social gatherings.
Another big goal in getting those numbers down is getting kids back to school. The governor has said in order for kids K-12 to be back in school, bases must be lower than 10 per 100,000 people. Multnomah County says reaching that mark will be extremely difficult, but officials are hopeful it will happen.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
