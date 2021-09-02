HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - While some students in the Portland metro area are returning to in-person learning, others are still logging on for school. Thursday was the first day of school for Willamette Connections Academy, which is a full-time, tuition free online public school.

FOX 12 spoke with Adrianne Gamache, whose son is starting first grade at the academy. She says for now, online learning offers her son the consistency that she fears online learning can't during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students continue learning virtually with Willamette Connections Academy PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - While many kids in the Portland metro area are heading back to in-person learning, some will still be logging on this year.

Like many parents, Adrianne was conflicted about sending her child to school in-person last year. One of her concerns was starting her son, Wesley, in kindergarten in-person only to shift to online learning. She ultimately made the decision to start his academic journey virtually. A decision she says she does not regret.

"Since we have the flexibility with his class, I can sneak him in to swim lessons during the day," Adrianne said. "It also is really great for working parents because you can definitely complete the lessons around your schedule if you need to. The flexibility is huge."

Though many parents have been skeptical of younger students learning from behind a computer screen, Wesley says he's still been able to partake in hands-on activities from the comfort of his home.

"We have done one in kindergarten where we have some bigger balls and smaller ones, and we see which ones roll the fastest," Wesley said.

Willamette Connections Academy is enrolling students throughout the school year. For more information about the academy, click here.