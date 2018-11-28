LINN COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - It's a huge festival held in Oregon for years but now Linn County commissioners have voted to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival.
The event's website said it is scheduled for Aug. 15 to 18 with headliner, Jason Aldean, and 30 other artists.
According to the website, tickets are "coming soon".
A formal resolution is being drawn up and the board plans on taking final action next week.
We reached out to the festival, but have not yet heard back.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.