PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Memorial Day celebrations will look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Willamette National Cemetery will be open from sunrise to sunset on Monday, but the annual Memorial Day celebrations that are usually open to the public won't take place.
Officials say families and friends may continue the tradition of coming to the cemetery to place flowers and American flags at their veteran's gravesites.
FOX 12 learned that there will be a small observance by cemetery staff but it will not be open to the public.
Officials said it was a tough decision to cancel the public events, but say they're committed to honoring those who sacrificed for the nation while protecting the health and safety of visitors and their staff.
Staff at the cemetery won't be able to help find gravesites on Monday, but the National Cemetery Administration has a gravesite locator available on it website: https://m.va.gov/gravelocator/
Cemetery visitors are asked to practice social distancing and wear face masks.
