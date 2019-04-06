SALEM, OR (KPTV) - The Willamette Queen Sternwheeler is back on the water after a January crash took it out of commission.
The riverboat struck large rocks near the Union Street Rail Bridge in Salem. A wedding ceremony was taking place on the boat at the time.
The Willamette Queen was pulled from the water so crews could conduct repairs.
On Saturday, the boat was back in business with a “grand reopening.”
The Willamette Queen hosted a free cruise Saturday to mark its return to the Willamette River.
