CORVALLIS, OR (KPTV) - Heavy rain moved through the Pacific Northwest this week causing river levels to rise including the Willamette River, which is above flood stage in some parts of the state.
Wednesday morning, the Willamette River hit and exceeded flood level in Corvallis.
The flooding has led to the closure of Highway 34 at the U.S. Highway 20 intersection. The Oregon Department of Transportation said Highway 34 is also closed between Colorado Lake Drive & Northwest Van Buren Avenue at Northwest First Street.
The Willamette River has exceeded flooded stage in Corvallis, according to @NWS. It has caused the closure of Hwy 34 at the intersection of U.S. Route 20, where @OregonDOT is reporting water on the road. #flood #willametteriver #PNW pic.twitter.com/QI5IqdtXaD— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 10, 2019
ODOT said the bypass is closed in both directions at Highway 99W.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes. The roadways will be closed until the water recedes.
Corvallis School District was on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning. The district said there is no student transportation services to or from the east side of the Willamette River or on roads closed due to flooding.
Also just in: Corvallis is on a 2-HOUR DELAY today. No student transportation services to or from east side of Willamette River or on roads closed due to flooding, district says. Expect potential delays in route times.— Tyler Dumont (@TylerDumontNews) April 10, 2019
